20-year-old woman fined for causing harm

An Ashaiman Circuit Court has fined Ayishatu Ganu, an unemployed, GH₵3,000 for inflicting wounds on a man’s lips with a broken bottle during a fight at Apollonia in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

The court presided over by Mr Simon Gaga handed her the fine following her plea of guilty to two counts of use of an offensive weapon and causing harm.

The court fined GH₵1,200.00 or in default six-month imprisonment for count one, GH₵3,000.00 or six-month imprisonment in hard labour for count two, the sentence, however, is to run concurrently.

Chief Inspector Samuel Apreweh, prosecuting said the complainant, Mr Sherif Adams, a 22-year-old was an unemployed man residing at Apolonia, like Ganu.

He told the court that on October 22, 2022, at about 2030 hours, a fight ensued between the convict and one Vanessa at Fitter Line F3 Spot, and the complainant went in to separate.

The prosecution added that Ganu later went to pick up a bottle, broke it and used it to inflict wounds on the complainant’s upper lips and was then rushed to New Crystal Hospital at Ashaiman main station branch for treatment.

The facts indicated that witnesses in the case arrested and sent her to the police station together with the broken bottle which they presented as evidence and a case was made against her.

Investigators into the case visited the victim at the hospital and found him responding to treatment.

The prosecution said the convict when questioned admitted the offense and was therefore put before the court.