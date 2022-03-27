20 years Jail Term Handed To Carpenter For Defiling Girl

The Kpando Circuit Court has sentenced a carpenter, 48, to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a girl, 12, who has a special condition.

Sampson Dei, when arraigned, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

Presenting the facts to the Court presided over by Mr Francis Asong Obuajo, Police Inspector Henry Doku said the victim was a hydrocephalus patient and cannot talk or walk on her own and needed special care.

She is a resident of Peki-Blengo, living with her grandmother.

He said on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at about 11:30 hours, the convict was caught red-handed by the victim’s grandmother having sexual intercourse with the special girl on their veranda.

Inspector Doku said Dei often visited the victim’s mother at his leisure time only to be caught committing the act.

A complaint was made to Police in Peki and he was arrested.

The judge, delivering his judgment , indicated that he took notice of the fact that the convict showed remorse in court as such sentenced him to 20 years in prison for not wasting the Court’s time with a full trial.