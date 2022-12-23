200 Dual Desk handed over to Sissala East Schools

The Sissala East Municipal Assembly has handed over a total of 200 dual desks to selected schools in the municipality.

Mr Fuseini Batong Yakubu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who performed the handing over ceremony in Tumu indicated that furniture was one of the basic needs of the educational sector.

He assured that the Assembly shall continue to make provision for education in its plans and budget annually.

The assembly, he said, allocated about 60 per cent of its budget on education in its 2023 budget saying, “This tells you the commitment we continue to show to improve education.”

Mr Batong advised the beneficiary schools to take good care of the furniture to ensure that they would last longer.

In all, six basic schools that benefited were Sakai, Gbenebisie, Tumu Girls Model, Bechemboi;, Kong and Stadium Residential Basic Schools.

Mr Lewill Charles, the Municipal Director of Education, thanked the Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament, Mr Amidu Chinnia for their continuous support to the development of education in the municipality.

He said the Sissala East alone had a 40 per cent shortage of furniture at the Basic School level and appealed to non-government organisations to lend support to the government in the area of provision of furniture.

Mr Charles, however, assured the Assembly of good care for the furniture.