200 dual-desks for Juaben Education Directorate

Mr Omane Aboagye, the Juaben Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has handed over 200 pieces of furniture to the Juaben Municipal Education Directorate in the Ashanti Region to enhance teaching and learning.

The dual-desks will be distributed to eight selected schools; New Bomfa Methodist Basic, Juaben R/C Primary, African Faith Primary School, Dumakwai M/A Primary, Achiase M/A Primary, Achiase Methodist Primary, Nobewam M/A Primary and Adumasa M/A Primary School.

At a short handing-over ceremony at the Juaben Senior High School, Mr Aboagye said the donation formed part of the Government’s vision to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

He assured the Directorate that the Assembly was taking steps to provide more desks in due course to solve the furniture deficit among schools in the Municipality.

Those interventions had been prioritised by the Government to make education accessible and affordable, he said, and that the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy was a testimony of eliminating financial barriers to education.

Mr Adu Kumi, the Municipal Director of Education, who received the furniture, expressed gratitude to the Government for the support and assured the MCE of regular maintenance to preserve it.