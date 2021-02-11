The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) as part of its COVID-19 response operation activities has donated cash reliefs to 200 affected persons in the Central Region.

Mr. John Ekow Aidoo, the Regional Manager of the GRCS, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise meant to complement Government’s efforts was fully funded by the International Federation of Red Crescent (IFRC).

“This relief is disbursed to identified, verified and authenticated beneficiaries with each entitled to GHC400.00 only which would be made via Mobile Money transactions,” he added.

On the criteria for selection of these beneficiaries, he said individuals must have been tested positive of the virus by an accredited laboratory by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and have been treated or discharged by an approved center.

He also indicated that the individual who must be considered vulnerable by the IFRC, must either be an infected pregnant woman or aged 69 and above, known homeless or had lost his or her source of livelihood due to the pandemic.

He further reassured the citizenry of his outfit’s commitment to serve and work in the interest of humanity with its resources.