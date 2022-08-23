2000 Schools In Ghana Have Been Picked By Algor (Demon Star) – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has called for serious prayers for school children during this season of August when the Demon Star is released.

According to him, 2000 schools have been picked to be influenced by the Demon Star, which will impact the habbits of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse in the children.

The SEER was speaking this morning on Angel fm’s ANOPA B)FO) program.

He said, the Demon Star (Star Algol) which was discovered 3000 years ago is responsible for drugs and alcohol and has been released to work till August 31, 2022.

He took a passage from the Bible; Daniel 1:3-5 “And the king spake unto Ashpenaz the master of his eunuchs, that he should bring certain of the children of Israel, and of the king’s seed, and of the princes; Children in whom was no blemish, but well favoured, and skilful in all wisdom, and cunning in knowledge, and understanding science, and such as had ability in them to stand in the king’s palace, and whom they might teach the learning and the tongue of the Chaldeans. And the king appointed them a daily provision of the king’s meat, and of the wine which he drank: so nourishing them three years, that at the end thereof they might stand before the king.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah stressed that if prayers are not said for our school children, “we can imagine what will happen if our school children are made to drink,” he said.

Recently, he urged parents to be very particular about happenings in the lives of their children in this Month..

He indicated that August 16 to 21st is the season of the serpent, where the Star Algol has been released.

The Star Algol takes its name from an Arabic word meaning the Demon’s Head or, literally the Ghoul. It represents the terrifying snaky head of the Medusa monster.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the star demon will influence the future of the next generation.

“We have to protect our next generation. From today, when your child wakes up and tells you about an experience in his or her dream, you have to stand up and pray, fight for your child.”

He said, when the demon star picks a child he drops the snake in the child to destroy the family. That child will be used to persecute the mother, the father and the other people in the family. The demon star just need one child to fulfil its mission of destroying the family.”

Surprisingly the Texas school shooting was linked to Star Algor which is the Demon Star.

He also revealed that, security forces must operate with professionalism or things will get out of hands in this season, since shootings and all other unintended actions would take over the children.

“This is very very serious and we must prepare from now to the end of August 31st. We are in the season of relocating and restoration and anybody who is not prepared will either be relocated. It is up to you to chose to be relocated or be or restored,” he said.