200,000 people to be vaccinated in five-day exercise in Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate is embarking on another round of COVID-19 vaccination exercise as part of efforts to improve herd immunity in the region.

Over 200,000 people are expected to be vaccinated against the viral disease across all the 43 districts between Wednesday, November 9 to Sunday, November 13.

Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services who disclosed this to the media, said 814 vaccinators and 2,442 volunteers had been deployed for the exercise.

He said mobile teams would visit communities, schools and other public places to vaccinate eligible persons.

He also entreated the public to visit the nearest health facilities within their localities to take their jabs.

Sponsored by JHPIEGO, an international health organisation affiliated to the John Hopkins University and the United States Agency for International Development USAID, the exercise also seeks to encourage persons who have received their first dose to complete their jabs.

Dr Tinkorang disclosed that a total of 3,614,834 vaccines had been administered in the region, out of which 2,185, 712 representing 63.8 per cent had received at least one dose.

He said 1,485,422, representing 43.3 percent had been fully vaccinated and stressed the need for all stakeholders to join the campaign to achieve herd immunity in the region.