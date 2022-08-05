2003-year group of NAVASCO furnishes alma mater

The 2003-year group (Nabia) of the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO), in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region has furnished the staff common room of their alma mater with seven pieces of three-in-one sofa chairs.

The gesture, intended to provide comfort to teaching and administrative staff of the school, valued at about GH¢9000.00, was the first batch of the group’s initiative to furnish the entire staff common room of the school with sofa chairs and cardboard furniture for teachers.

All old students of NAVASCO are called Nabia.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on behalf of Nabia, after presenting the chairs, Mr Joshua Ali, said the group visited its alma mater during its 60th Anniversary celebration, and observed that the furniture in the staff common room did not befit the school.

“So, we took it upon ourselves to do something about it to make the staff a little comfortable. Teachers will need to keep their teaching and learning materials nicely in a cardboard furniture, rest comfortably before and after teaching,” he said.

Mr Ali said the school had several challenges beyond furniture in the staff common room, “We will handle them one after the other as and when we have the resources. We as 2003-year-group, will not be able to address all the challenges we see in the school.”

He, therefore, appealed to all Nabia, in and outside the country to contribute their quota as a sign of goodwill, to support their alma mater to continue to churn-out quality and responsible products into various sectors of the economy in Ghana and across the globe.

Mr Ali who recalled their moments on campus, said, “It is always a great pride coming back to NAVASCO either to make donations or for fraternal purposes.”

“NAVASCO, has always had its name out there for very good reasons. The kind of training we had in NAVASCO transcended beyond academic achievements,” he added.

Ms Eunice Tangwam, a Public Health Nurse in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, and a Nabia, told the GNA that some members of the year-group were health professionals, and they would soon organise health education for students and staff of the school.

That, she noted would keep them well-informed about some diseases of public health concern, insisting that the fight against COVID-19 was not over, and the recent Monkeypox disease being recorded in some parts of the country, and called for more education to check any possible spread of the disease on campus.

Madam Mercy Babachuweh, the Headmistress of NAVASCO, who received the furniture, thanked Nabia 2003 year-group for the gesture, saying, “We are excited about this and want to say a big thank you.”

She acknowledged that other Nabia groups over the years had supported the school, and further called on them not to relent on their help, but continue to support the school to excel in both academic and sports activities.

Madam Babachuweh said even though the school had several challenges, equipping the school’s clinic and roofing its dinning hall were most critical, and appealed to various Nabia groups to assist their alma mater in that regard.