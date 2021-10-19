2005/2006 Commonwealth Hall JCR Executive honour Prof. Frank Nyame

Members of the 2005/2006 Commonwealth Hall Junior Common Room (JCR) Executive of the University of Ghana, have honoured the Outgoing Hall Master, Professor Frank Nyame, for his contributions and impact in raising the profile of the Hall.

Speaking on behalf of the Junior Common Room President of the 2005/2006-year group, Mr Godfred Ahianyo and Mr James Boakye Sarfo, described Prof Frank Nyame, as a hero who had made a remarkable impact on the cultural ethos in the lives of students of the Hall, a statement from the Hall copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

The Group acknowledged the contributions of Prof. Nyame as a full Professor at the Department of Earth Science and in the entire development of the University of Ghana.

The ceremony was held at the Senior Common Room of the Hall and chaired by Dr Francis Anderson Adzei, the current Hall Master.

The statement said the Executive also presented a citation in honour of Prof. Nyame, a painted portrait, and an undisclosed amount of cash to him as a token of appreciation.

Prof. Nyame expressed appreciation to the Group for the honour, saying: “… it will be an understatement to say that I’m indeed humbled, very very humbled. This is the first time in my life that I have accepted something of this nature. Many people have tried and most of the time I tried to dribble around. I’m indeed very humbled.

“For me, I always say growing up, there were many children in our household and for my father and mother, they …treated all of us just like their kids whether you came from wherever. So that has been part of me.”

Prof. Nyame charged members of the Old Vandals Association to continue their charitable project in resolving challenges at the Hall and also give back to society.

“Above all levels, let us all be one. There are many situations where most of our people could not stand. Like your next project that you mentioned, we are not doing this for ourselves, but for posterity.

“Indeed, anybody who has a heart will know that we indeed have a very serious problem with accommodation every year. It is our duty as Vandals to bring some of these social problems and challenges to the fall and find meaningful solutions to them,” he added.

The Hall, hitherto known as the Third Hall, was officially christened Commonwealth Hall to commemorate Ghana’s admission into the Commonwealth of Nations in March, 1957.

It is, so far, the only all-male Hall of Residence in the University of Ghana. The motto of the Hall, “Truth Stands”, was taken from a quotation from the Satyre by John Donne (1572-1631).