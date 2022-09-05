2009 casfordians commissions Aluta square for alma matter

The 2009 Alumni year group of the Casely Hayford (Casford) Hall of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has handed over a renovated Aluta Square as part of the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

The initiative was achieved in close partnership with the hall council.

The Aluta Square, regarded as the “Madison Square Gardens’ of the hall, is a place where Casfordians meet regularly to bond and interact.

At a brief ceremony, Mr Terrance Yaw Awagah , Chairman of the 2009 Alumni year group indicated that the renovation for the Aluta Square project stood tall among the many pressing needs of the hall.

He commended the year group for their unflinching supports and contributions in realizing what he described as a “beautiful gesture”.

Urging other alumni groups, the Chairman charged all to help in every little way they could to help raise the never falling standards of the Casford hall.

“ Fellow Casfordians home and abroad, we need you emulate this feat to ensure the great Casely Hayford Hall attains the befitting status is has long dreamt of”.

He further expressed appreciation to the Hall Council for their in-depth advice, time and guidance they had given them.

For his part, Dr. Hubert Danquah Nyarko, the hall master of the Casely Hayford Hall

said the 2009 alumni were never wrong to have chosen to renovate the Aluta Square because it had always been the meeting point for almost all social gatherings

As part of the Hall Council’s effort to provide a conducive learning environment for students, the hall master said the council has embarked on several projects to sustain standards.

These projects, he said included the painting of the hall, construction of a hybrid library and renovation of the Canteen space.

Dr. Nyarko admonished all other year groups, individuals and benevolent organizations to support the final phase of the library project.

The Hall Master said to help inculcate the spirit of togetherness, networking mentorship, the council would regularly invite alumni groups to orientation programmes to help inspire students.