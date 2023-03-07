2013 Tema Alumni Group of Methodist University Ghana marks Anniversary

The Methodist University of Ghana 2013 Alumni group has marked its 10th anniversary at the Tema Campus as they journey back to their Alma Mata to launch a massive project to help the academic performance of the students.

They also aim at the development of the school to improve academic performance towards shaping the students to achieve good success.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema, Mr. Ian Okwei, a Protocol Officer of TDC Development Company Limited and a member of the 2013 Alumni group stated that the main aim was to provide a broadband wireless internet connection on the Tema Campus.

He said the anniversary would be marked with a quarterly alumni lecture series, the Methodist University of Ghana empowerment fund, alumni social hangout, the alumni media encounter, and the alumni Presidential exquisite ball which will be held to climax every year’s event.

Dr. David King Boison, a Senior Lecturer at Ghana Communication Technology University and the President of the entire alumni congratulated the group for launching such projects on their 10th anniversary.

He said the group had set the pace as the first to host an anniversary celebration after 10 years, which he was proud of.

He reiterated that the entire year group had made decisions on having a lecture series which would help promote the image of the school.