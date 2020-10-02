The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that the purchase of the 2020/2021 main crop season will commence on Friday, October 2, 2020.

The producer price to be paid at all buying centres is GHC 316.80 per load of 30 kilogramme of Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or GHC 660.00 per bag of 64kilogrammes gross.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD said a tonne of 16 bags was GHC10,560.00.