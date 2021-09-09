2020/21 Middle League: GARFA League Board Meets Qualified Second Division Teams

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association League board has met the seven divisions two who have secured qualifications to participate in the 2020/21 middle league.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the League Board Chairman of the Greater Accra Football Association Mr George Aforklenyuie under the supervision of the Greater Accra RFA boss Mr Samuel Aboabire affectionately knows Katta and his able Vice Chairman Mr Gordon Gabriel Kwao.

According to the board, all the league matches will be played at the Madina Zongo Astroturf on Sunday 12th September 2021.

Below Is The Full Details:

GARFA LEAGUE BOARD MEETS THE SEVEN QUALIFIED SECOND DIVISION CLUBS AHEAD OF THE 2020/21 MIDDLE LEAGUE.

1) The Garfa 2020/21 Middle League starts from Sunday 12th September,2021 at the Madina Zongo Astroturf.

2) All the Middle League Matches shall be played at the Madina Zongo Astroturf

3) The meeting was held at the Cocktail and Dreams Hotel inside Tseaddo near the La Trade Fair.

4) The Match Days shall be Sunday 12th September,15th September, and Sunday 19th September 2021 with 9am,1pm and 3pm as kickoff times.

5) The qualified clubs are Real Athletico (Zone 1), Ghana Army Fc (Zone 2), Golden Kicks (Zone 3),New Town Youth (Zone 4),New Life (Zone 5), (Mobile Phone People (Zone 6) and Na God Fc (Zone 7)

6) After balloting,the seven Clubs were zoned into two Major Zones (A and B)

7) Below are the Pairings

GROUP A

1) Ghana Army

2) Na God

3) New Life

4) Golden Kicks

GROUP B

1) Mobile Phone People fc

2) New Town Youth

3) Real Athletico

8) Garfa donated 3 extra footballs and 20 customized warm up bibs to all the 7 clubs.

9) Additionally,Garfa is absorbing 60% of the cost of the Middle League to lessen the financial burdens on the clubs.

10) The meeting was chaired by the Garfa League Board Chairman Mr. George Aforklenyuie ably supported by the Garfa Chairman Mr. Samuel Aboabire aka Kattaah and his Vice Mr. Gordon Gabriel Kwao.

11) Below are the full Garfa 2020/21 Middle League Fixtures.

GARFA 2020/21 MIDDLE LEAGUE FIXTURES @ THE MADINA ZONGO ASTROTURT.

Sunday 12th September, 2021

/////////////////////////////////////////////

Ghana Army FC vs Na God FC (9am)

Mobile Phone P. vs New Town Y. (1pm)

New Life FC vs Golden Kicks S/C (3pm)

Real Athletico vs Standby

Wednesday 15th September, 2021

/////////////////////////////////////////////

New Town Y. vs Real Athletico (9am)

Golden Kicks S/C vs Ghana Army FC (1pm)

Na God FC vs New Life FC (3pm)

Mobile Phone P. vs Standby

Sunday 19th September, 2021

/////////////////////////////////////////////

Ghana Army FC vs New Life FC (9am)

Na God FC vs Golden Kicks S/C (1pm)

Mobile Phone P. vs Real Athletico (3pm)

New Town Y. vs Standby

(Garfa League Board)