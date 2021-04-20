Frank Sam, the Head Coach of Police Ladies FC has admitted that clinching the 2020/2021 Women’s Premier League (WPL) is out of reach for his charges.

Police Ladies on Sunday struggled to pick a point against Sea Lions in a 2-2 drawn game at the McDan La Town Park and Coach Sam in an interview with the GNA Sports said, with five matches left to the end of the season, it was impossible to win the coveted trophy.

He added that his team performs better when they play away than at home due to the pressure, however, supporters should continue to render their unflinching support to the team to do better in their subsequent matches.

He said, “supporters should still rally behind us because it is not over yet. We can climb to the third position, however, winning the title would be difficult but they should still support us to do better”.

Police Ladies currently sits at the 5th position on the eight-team league table with 12 points after nine matches and Coach Sam believes, the team can leapfrog to a respectable third position in the Southern Zone.

Police Ladies would travel to face Soccer Intellectuals in match-day 10 of the ongoing WPL.