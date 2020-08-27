The 2020 badminton tournament calendar has been further adjusted with most World Tour events dropped due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday.

“We are confident in creating a safe environment around all BWF World Tour tournaments, however, the main challenge with the existing tournament calendar is our capacity to move participants between different territories where different entry and safety restrictions apply,” BWF said in a statement.

“Therefore, in light of the exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in, an adjusted tournament calendar has been developed to replace the present BWF World Tour tournament locations and dates,” said the world badminton governing body.

According to the adjusted calendar, the Thomas and Uber Cup finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark will proceed on the planned dates from October 3 to 11.

Following the completion of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals, the BWF World Tour will resume with a two-week European leg with two Denmark Opens in Odense to be staged in October.

There will then be a two-week transition time to move the tour and all participants to Asia safely, factoring in the necessary quarantine period, for two Super 1000 Asia Open tournaments, and culminating with the BWF World Tour Finals by the end of November.

The locations of the three Asian leg tournaments are yet to be announced, said the BWF, added that it is working with different member associations to explore the feasibility of staging the Asian leg tournaments.

All remaining BWF World Tour tournaments on the calendar will no longer take place on the dates and locations originally listed, it said.

The previous calendar was announced by BWF in May with international tournaments to be resumed in August. But events scheduled for August and September have since been canceled due to the pandemic.