The 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) has ended at all centres in the Ashanti region.

The examinations, which commenced on Monday, September 14, 2020, saw a total of 106,845 candidates from 423 junior high schools in the region writing at 420 centres.

The Kumasi metropolis had the highest number of 10,365 candidates participating in the examination.

Mr Charles Adu-Kumi, the Juaben Municipal Director of Education, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, commended the supervisors, invigilators, teachers and candidates for their high sense of responsibility and professionalism, which ensured the successful conduct of the examination.

He advised the candidates to be ambassadors of good morals to their younger siblings as they wait for the results.

Mr Adu-Kumi also urged them to engage in productive ventures and use their time wisely as they prepared for the Senior High School.

They should take advantage of the virtual learning programmes the government had instituted on both Television and Radio to continue to sharpen their brains and to equip them for the senior high education.

A total of 1,113 candidates took part in the examination in the Juaben Municipality.