2020 Election Results Reflect Will Of The People – Report

2020 general elections held in Ghana were transparent, free and fair.

This was contained in a report released by the U.S. Department of State.

In its 2021 Annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, it revealed that despite violent scenes at some of the centres, the verdict, which saw President Akufo-Addo winning another term to govern Ghanaians, was very credible.

The report which was released on April 12, 2022, indicated that Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary election results truly reflected the will of the people, adding that, “Domestic and international observers assessed the December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections to be transparent, inclusive, credible, and reflecting the will of the people. Some observers noted concerns regarding the misuse of incumbency, the lack of enforcement of regulations on campaign financing, and unequal access to state-owned media during the campaign.”