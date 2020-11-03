Rosemond Obeng popularly known as People’s Mother is helping to shape the narrative about accomplishment by the New Patriotic Party to empower women through her new show, “Interact with People’s Mother”.

As Ghanaians prepare to select a President and MPs in the 7 December election, the spotlight is falling increasingly on female leaders thus women who continue to stamp their name in history with their contribution to Ghana.

“If you are a woman, you can’t afford not to know what this administration has done to promote the growth and social stability of Ghana’s women population.”

The programme is set to inform, educate and enlighten about the good works done by the NPP administration towards empowering women.

Rosemond Obeng who doubles as Deputy Co-ordinator of TESCON, is one such woman making an impact on the lives of Ghanaian women.

