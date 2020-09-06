Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says this year’s election will be contested based on track records and competencies, not on ethnocentric comments that divide the people.

He, therefore, condemned former President Mahama for endorsing an article which sought to whip up tribalism, and asked the NDC Flagbearer to apologise unreservedly.

Former President Mahama endorsed a disparaging and tribal-laced article written by Isaac Adongo, an NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, by repeating it on his official Facebook page.

Many Ghanaians have since condemned Mr Mahama for highlighting the tribal-laced article. Addressing a durbar of Chiefs and people of Gushegu on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia expressed surprise that Mr Mahama endorsed a statement that had the potential of causing disunity adding “Ghana is a united country, which has moved beyond the kind of divisive, and tribal politics by the former President.

The article referred to some members of the ruling government as “Akyem Sakawa boys”. “How do you take a whole tribe and refer to them as Sakawa boys?” Dr. Bawumia asked.

He said Ghana had gone beyond tribalism and the Presidency cannot be won based on whipping up tribal sentiments to divide the people.

The Vice President noted that President Akufo-Addo was widely acknowledged as a champion of peace, having played a significant role in the resolution of the protracted conflicts in Dagbon.

“The Paramount Chief of Gushegu, Gushe-Naa, Abdulai Shitobu, on his part, praised President Akufo-Addo for his tireless efforts in bringing peace and harmony in Dagbon…”Dagbon owes Nana Akufo-Addo a depth of gratitude.”

“Nana Addo is an Akyem man, who has brought peace to Dagomba land through his effort, along with others, so we’re deeply grateful to him.”