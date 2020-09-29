The Greater Accra Youth Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set the stage for the party’s election 2020 victory with a grand launch of its youth campaign with one aim to To Maintain And Increase Greater Accra Parliamentary Seats.

The event which came off last Thursday at the GNAT Hall in Accra was also used to train TESCON youth on how to embark on an effective political campaign and the requisite strategies to ensure winning political contests.

The platform was also used to swear-in various youth campaign committees for the NPP Greater Accra.

The event hosted top members of the NPP including its National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye aka ‘Nana B’, Dr. Lord Commey, Member of NPP, and Director of Operations at the Presidency, Deputy National Security Minister, Henry Quartey, Hon. Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey, MP For Ablekuma Central, Sheila Bartels Ablekuma North NPP Parliamentary Candidate, among other gurus.

Key executives of the youth wing were also present including Prince Obeng, Greater Accra Organizer, NPP

and Moses Abor, Greater Accra Youth Organizer, NPP.

Addressing the campaign launch, Dr. Lord Commey reiterated that it is only through hard work that victory for the December 7th Elections can be secured.

“Election 2020 is not a done deal yet; Go out in your large numbers and work hard by selling the good things the NPP government has brought to the good people of Ghana. Let the spirit of passion lead you in this campaign and commit every effort into it so that victory 2020 can be assured,” Dr. Lord Commey charged.

On his part, the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Moses Abor hinted of plans by the party to maintain all their 21 seats in the region and win three more seats in the upcoming parliamentary election.

The young politician says the NPP will leave no stone unturned in winning massively in the region and also ensure victory for the party.

Mr. Abor said the NPP will be engaging in a house to house campaign and sell the message of the NPP so Ghanaians will vote them comer December 7, 2020.

To him, the gains made under the NPP must be protected because a vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will destroy all the gains made under this current administration.

”Our vision is the agenda to maintain and increase. We are maintaining our 21 seats and increasing it by 3 or 4 seats in the upcoming parliamentary election. We want to win the 2020 elections and we will not relax in achieving that vision,” he said.

In an interview, Prince Obeng admonished all NPP youth to put in their best for the campaign ahead of the December 7th elections.