Francis Torgah has taken the lead on the score card after day two of the 2020 Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Golf Championship ongoing at the Damang Golf Course, Western Region.

Torgah scored one over course par in day-one and three under on second day totaling his standard scratch score over two days at minus two. (142).

Lucky Ayisah who topped day one with 70 gross is now trailing one stroke behind Torgah.

Kojo Barnni, Vincent Torgah, Emmanuel K. Osei and Robert Degbe followed with a stroke each separating them from third to sixth position.

Torgah in an interview with the media said “The feeling in the first day was okay. I swung very well and I told myself I have to swing very well today and God been so good today, I played well. Driving long, hitting the fair-ways and landing on greens which made the chippings and putting easier for me although the course was difficult playing”.

From the first position to the fifth position is just one stroke difference but Torgah remains hopeful in keeping his momentum and head up in the tournament to emerge champion.

“I’m going to continue like this but looking at the scores, it is close and that means the game is going to be tougher and keenly contested.

“I need to think smart and take my chances very well and I promise that I will make it throughout the competition.”

Despite the rains in Damang which has made it difficult playing on the course, Torgah thinks that has rather toughen him to give out his best.

On his tactics for the game, he said, “My game plan worked very well today especially my long drive. All my drive went on well and my second shots were good so I’ll maintain my game plan.”

Two-time champion Vincent Torgah who had a poor start on day one overturned his game play with some superb performances in day two as he scored 65 which is seven under par amassing a total gross score of 145 over two days.

Emmanuel K. Osei scored SSS 146 to lie on fifth position after picking 75 and 71 in day one and two respectively.