2020 League of Legends World Championship (S10) kicked off here on Friday, with 22 teams from 11 regions competing for the E-sport final crown.

As usual, S10 is composed of three stages, namely the Play-In Stage, the Group Stage, and the Knockout Stage (including Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals).

According to the schedule, Play-Ins through Semifinals will be held in the Shanghai Media Tech Studio from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25, and Finals will be held in the newly constructed Pudong Football Stadium on Oct. 31.

The 2020 season marks the debut of a new region, PCS, which encompasses players and teams from Southeast Asia. For the 2020 World Championship, the PCS has two seeds.

S10, for the first time, invited the fourth seeds from China (LPL) and Europe (LEC) as a reward for these regions finishing at the top of the global power rankings. Both of these teams will begin their tournaments in the Play-In Stage.