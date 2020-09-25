Alphonso Davies(Front) of Bayern Munich runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final match between Olympique Lyonnais and Bayern Munich at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal on Aug. 19, 2020. (Photo by Michael Regan/UEFA via Xinhua)
Alphonso Davies(Front) of Bayern Munich runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final match between Olympique Lyonnais and Bayern Munich at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal on Aug. 19, 2020. (Photo by Michael Regan/UEFA via Xinhua)

2020 League of Legends World Championship (S10) kicked off here on Friday, with 22 teams from 11 regions competing for the E-sport final crown.

As usual, S10 is composed of three stages, namely the Play-In Stage, the Group Stage, and the Knockout Stage (including Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals).

According to the schedule, Play-Ins through Semifinals will be held in the Shanghai Media Tech Studio from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25, and Finals will be held in the newly constructed Pudong Football Stadium on Oct. 31.

The 2020 season marks the debut of a new region, PCS, which encompasses players and teams from Southeast Asia. For the 2020 World Championship, the PCS has two seeds.

S10, for the first time, invited the fourth seeds from China (LPL) and Europe (LEC) as a reward for these regions finishing at the top of the global power rankings. Both of these teams will begin their tournaments in the Play-In Stage.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.