Academic City College, Ghana’s premium Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) institution has presented a full scholarship to Master Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor, a student of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, winner of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Academic City Presidential Scholarship Award worth US$ 40,000 is awarded to students for their distinctive academic excellence and devotion to affect society through creative innovations.

The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, meals, a laptop, monthly allowance, and transportation to and from the student’s hometown (twice a year).

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said Gakpetor would pursue a 4-year undergraduate programme, BSc. Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the Academic City in Accra.

It said beyond meeting the criteria for the scholarship, Gakpetor’s excellent performance in the 2020 NSMQ contributed significantly to his alma mater, PRESEC, winning the popular NSMQ trophy, the sixth time.

Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Associate Dean, Faculty of Engineering, and Ms. Shannan Akosua Magee, Director of Admissions, presented the award on behalf of Academic City.

Dr. Agyepong remarked “At Academic City, we believe in helping to build a great nation through education. This scholarship scheme is part of our initiative to identify talents and nurture them to become the transformational leaders that will go a long way to support the development of the African continent.”

“We hope Gakpetor will study tirelessly to justify the scholarship awarded him. Academic City will expect nothing but a high level of commitment and excellent performance in his academic responsibilities,” she stated.

Master Gakpetor, after receiving the award, expressed excitement about the “unique opportunity” offered him to study at Academic City College.

He said studying at Academic City would be a great opening for him to hone his entrepreneurial skill.

“I look forward to receiving the necessary training in the field of engineering at Academic City to enable me to join the many mark makers working to change Africa’s fortunes through technology”.

Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor is one of many students across the country to receive a full scholarship to study at Academic City for the 2020 Academic year.

The release said the University’s elite undergraduate degree programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration, and Communication Arts were strategically designed, taking into consideration world-class STEAM education to develop students to become more practical, hands-on and productive.