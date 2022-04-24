2020 Olympian Joseph Amoah Clocks New Personal Best Of 9.94s

2020 Olympian Joseph Amoah has clocked a new personal best of 9.94s (+0.8) in 100m.
The skipper of the athletics team has made the scene very exciting for Ghana Athletics and the 4x100m relay team is looking better and stronger as all the members of the national team are doing very well.
Joseph Manu also dropped a PB of 10.22s(+0).
Ghana’s 4x100m relay team members have all dropped new PBs this season
Benjamin Azamati-9.90s
Joseph Amoah -9.94s
Joseph Manu – 10.22s
Emmanuel Yeboah – 10.2s
Desmond Aryee -10.18s
Sean Safo is yet to compete in 100m but the progress is huge.
We have to encourage and support them as they prepare for the Commonwealth Games and World Championship.
