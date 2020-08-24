The first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) is underway in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday.

The RNC’s main business, the roll call nomination of sitting President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 Republican ticket, is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time (1300 GMT to 1700 GMT) at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Demonstrations against the RNC, which have occurred for three consecutive nights in Charlotte, are expected to continue on Monday.

Trump, who is slated to deliver an acceptance speech at the White House on Thursday night, will make a stop in Charlotte on Monday, according to the White House.

His supporters, including several staunch allies on Capitol Hill, will make speeches Monday night as part of the four-day RNC.