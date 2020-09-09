2020 Tour Hainan Island Flight Contest Glider event opened at the Lingshui Hongjiaoling Aviation Camp, south China’s Hainan province on Tuesday.

The event attracted 39 contestants from all over the country. After taking off from an altitude of 360 meters, the athletes enjoyed the beautiful seaside scenery from a paraglider.

Hainan Hongjiaoling Aviation camp is among the fifth batches of aviation camps named by the China Aviation Sports Association.

“Hongjiaoling Aviation Camp not only provides technical support for aviation sports events in Hainan, but also provides new choices for people who come to Hainan for leisure and vacation,” said Yang Zhuoyue, an official with the General Administration of Sport of China.