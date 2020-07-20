Senior High Schools in the Ho Municipality have successfully commenced the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Visits by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the examination centres indicated that students and staff were observing all COVID-19 protocols including; handwashing, social distancing among others.

Visual Arts students started the month-long examination with picture making, graphic design and textiles practical assessments.

Mr Shadrach Abiwu, Assistant Head of Academics, Mawuli Senior High School, told the GNA the school was ready for the examinations, with all 32 candidates, which included eight females, present and in good health.

He said candidates after their breakfast session, were admitted into the halls after satisfying handwashing and masking protocols.

Mr Delight Nyamuame, Examinations Supervisor at the Mawuko Girls Senior High School said the authorities had successfully prepared all 99 students for the exercise, adding that all protocols were upheld.

“We are ready in our own way. We have done our part as a School for the examinations,” he said.

Madam Ernestina Peniana, Headmistress of the School, advised candidates to maintain the best conduct to emerge victorious and wished all candidates nationwide a successful examination.

Authorities of the Ola Girls Senior High failed to speak to the media, and prevented access to the examination hall.

