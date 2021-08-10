2021/22 GPL season to start in October

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1, 2021 across all the nine Premier League centres.

This follows the approval of the plan for the 2021-22 football season by the Executive Council.

A statement from GFA said the process towards the kick-off of the new season would begin with the Opening of Registration window of players and officials on Monday, August 9, 2021, which would close on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

It said Champions Accra Hearts of Oak SC would defend the title, with newly-promoted sides, Real Tamale United FC, Bibiani Gold Stars SC and Accra Lions FC also staking a claim in the premiership.

According to the statement, the GPL would run until Sunday, June 19, 2022, as the Association takes steps to re-align its football calendar after the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

It said the Women’s Premier League would end on Sunday, May 29, 2022, followed by the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday, June 5, 2022, with the Division One League season, would end on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The MTN FA Cup final would close the season on Sunday, June 25, 2022.

Per the GFA Statutes, the Association would go to its Annual Congress before the kick-off of the competitions.