2021/22 League season to be launched on Tuesday

The 2021/2022 League season will be officially launched on Tuesday October 26 at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

The event will be held at the GFA Conference room at 11am.

Tuesday’s launch will usher in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season which will kick off on Friday October 29 as well as other competitions organized by the GFA including the MTN FA Cup, DOL, Women’s League, Women’s FA Cup etc.

The launch will be live on Max TV and all GFA Social Media platforms.

Members of the media are respectfully invited to cover the event, which will have the top hierarchy of the GFA, distinguished guests and members of the football fraternity in attendance.

For further details, kindly send your questions via email to: media@ghanafa.org.