2021 AFCON: Black Stars leave Yaoundé to Garoua for final Group C match

The Black Stars of Ghana have departed Yaoundé for the final Group C match against Comoros at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua, Cameroon.

The team left on Sunday morning to Garoua to continue preparations for the must win clash against Comoros.

I The Black Stars are in a difficult situation following their winless run after two matches in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and a win against debutants Comoros, is all Ghana needs to ensure progression to the next stage.

The GNA Sports gathered that, the playing body and the technical team before leaving the team base were in high spirits to go all out to pick the maximum points against Comoros.

Ghana are four-time champions in the AFCON and beating Comoros will revive their chances of reaching the knockout stage and possibly chase the trophy that has eluded the country since 1982.

Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco in the opening match and drew 1-1 with Gabon and have sets sight on defeating the Coelacanths.