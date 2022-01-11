2021 AFCON: Defeat to Morocco not different from previous encounters – Milovan

Milovan Rajevac, Head Coach of the Black Stars has pointed out that, the 1-0 defeat to Morocco is not different from previous encounters between the two countries.

Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal, who plays for S.C.O Angers in France grabbed victory for the Atlas Lions in the 83rd minute to silence the Black Stars when they played at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on Monday evening in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Ghana, marking her 100th AFCON match were chasing a win to ensure a smooth cruise to the next stage but were unlucky against the North African side.

In a post-match conference, the Serbian tactician said, matches between the two teams had always been tough and that the 1-0 result was no different.

He said, “Morocco and Ghana are both one of the best teams in Africa. It is always a tough match when they play. Ghana played Morocco last year in a friendly match and it was a tough challenge.

“This match is no different. We would learn from this match and move to the next one.

“The team was functioning well, and I felt we had everything under control. We had the match under control until we conceded.”

When he was asked why he did not make changes early to push for a goal, he said, “everything was going well so there was no need to make unnecessary substitutions.”

Ghana would play Gabon on Friday, January 14 before wrapping up with Comoros four days later.

The win puts Morocco on top of Group C in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tourney in Cameroon.