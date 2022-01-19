2021 AFCON: Ghana Black Stars apologises for shambolic performance

Skipper of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew has apologized to Ghanaians for the Black Stars shambolic performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The four-time champions, guided by Serbian tactician, Milovan Rajevac shockingly lost 3-2 to minnows Comoros to exit the continental competition at the Group stage for the first time in 16 years.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Alexander Djiku’s goals against Comoros’ three were not enough to seal a round 16 berth when Ghana needed an emphatic win to book a slot to the next stage.

Dede Ayew, who received the sending off orders from the Malian referee for clashing with Comoros goalie, Ben Boina, said the team was sorry for not qualifying.

The Al Saad forward told the media, “We didn’t make Ghanaians proud. We are sorry. We apologise for not taking the team to the next stage. We are very disappointed in ourselves because this is not Ghana.

“We didn’t have a good AFCON. We didn’t have luck in the competition but we will learn from this, go back, take the criticisms and come back stronger.”

When asked whether he will call it quits from the national team, the U-20 World Cup winner said, he would lead Ghana to the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire.

The 32-year old said, the team would focus on the 2022 World Cup playoffs to make amends for the team’s disgraceful showing at the biennial competition.

“We live to fight another day. I hope these young players would come out of this shock because there’s a future ahead. We have World Cup playoffs and that’s important now.

“We would swallow the bitter pill and correct our mistakes. We would stay focused and prepare for the World Cup playoffs. This is not my last AFCON” he added.

Ghana finished the competition with one point to sit at the bottom of Group C log after losing to Morocco, Comoros and drawing 1-1 with Gabon