2021 AFCON: My players were determined and knew how to represent the country – Morocco’s Coach

Head Coach of Morocco, Vahid Halilhodzic said his young charges showed determination and zeal in the national jersey to beat Ghana 1-0 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C clash.

The Atlas Lions posted a painful lone goal, courtesy Sofiane Boufal over the Black Stars to begin the AFCON on a bright note.

The Coach said, despite not having five key players available, the team still marched on to grab the vital three points over Black Stars.

At a post-match conference, he said, “I’m proud of my team. As you know, we ended up playing without five top players in the team.

“I’m happy because these young players showed determination and knew how to represent their country’s jersey.

“We had a tough game with a respectable opponent in African football. I was happy with the performance presented by my players. We will continue to capitalize on this determination and confidence shown by the players for the next game.”

Morocco is on top of Group C with three points, followed by Gabon, Comoros, and Ghana.