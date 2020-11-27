The 2021 African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) qualifiers kicked off on Wednesday in Rwanda’s capital city of Kigali, where Senegal beat Kenya 92-54 in the opener.

The tournament, running from November 25 to 29, features teams from 12 countries. Groups A, B and D play in Kigali, while Group E competes in the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

Group C, comprising Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea, had played in Yaounde in February.

The top three teams from the qualifying rounds will join Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea, who have already qualified for the Afrobasket finals from August 24 to September 5, 2021 in Rwanda.

Other teams which played late Wednesday in Kigali included Angola and Mozambique.

Nigeria – the top ranked team in Africa, according to the recent Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) rankings – was due to face South Sudan on Thursday, while Rwanda will play against Mali on the same day.

All games are to be played in protected environments in respect of COVID-19 protocols.