2021 Eastern Region volleyball league to kick off on August 21

The 2021 Eastern Regional (ER) Volleyball league is set to kick of this weekend August 21, 2021 at the Laasi Park in Odumase Krobo and Koforidua SECTECH Volleyball courts.

The league which is under the auspices of the Eastern Regional Volleyball Association (ERVA) would see 22 volleyball teams made up of 15 males and seven female teams battle for honours.

In the male category, the competing teams are reigning Eastern Regional league champions A.S. Spikers from Asutsuare, league finalist Akosombo Hydro Spikers, Bridge Spikers volleyball club from Atimpoku, Kpong Youngsters club and Spartans volleyball club from Krobo Odumase.

Other teams include experienced Koforidua Unity Volleyball club, ever enterprising Okere United Way club, former league champions Donkorkrom Court winners, Konongo Sky Walkers and Power Hands Attackers from Obomeng.

This year’s league would witness new entrants like Mampong Ubuntu volleyball club, Suhum Sunset volleyball club, Asesewa BlockBusters club, Oda Kotoku Spikers, and Court Owners from Akyem Kade.

In the female division, defending champions Atimpoku Bridge ladies will be seeking to retain their trophy, however, they will face stiff opposition from A.S Spikers ladies from Asutsuare, Koforidua Unity ladies, and Donkorkrom Court winners ladies.

The other female teams competing are Akosombo Hydro Spikers ladies, Krobo Odumase Spartans ladies, and Asesewa Block Buster ladies.

On the 21st of August, the Laasi Park in Odumase Krobo will host the week one fixtures, where four matches would be played and in the ladies division, Spartans volleyball club from Odumase Krobo will play A.S Spikers from Asutsuare, while the other match will be between Atimpoku Bridge Spikers ladies and Akosombo Hydro Spikers ladies.

In the men category, Bridge Spikers the club would battle Akosombo Hydro Spikers club and Odumase Krobo Spartans volleyball club would play A.S Spikers.

On the same day at the Koforidua SECTECH Volleyball court, Koforidua Unity volleyball club ladies will play host to Block Busters club from Asesewa.

While in the men category, Suhum Sunset volleyball club will play Ubuntu volleyball club from Akuapem Mampong and experienced Koforidua Unity club will begin their title quest with a game against debutants BlockBusters club from Asesewa.

Madam Monica Arko-Adjei, Secretary ERVA in an interview with the GNA called on corporate organisations to come on board and sponsor the league to help promote volleyball in the region and groom more youth who are interested in the sports.

Touting the region as the best in terms of organising civilian volleyball leagues across the country, she said this can be noticed in the number of teams registered to play in this year’s league.