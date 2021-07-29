2021 edition of MTN Conquest launched

MTN Ghana has launched the second edition of MTN Conquest, Ghana’s most competitive e-sports event, to award top players, promote e-sports and bring together the gaming community and industry stakeholders in Ghana.

Some of the genre of Games to be played during this year’s edition include Sports and Simulation with games namely FIFA 21 and Gran Turismo. The ultimate winners will take home a prize of Ghs30, 000.

Registration for the 2021 edition of MTN Conquest was opened from 13th to 17th of July, 2021 after which the qualifying series were played at partner game centers in Accra, Kumasi and Koforidua. 32 players for FIFA and 12 players for Gran Turismo will compete for the grand prize.

The Preliminaries and Round-of-16 games were played on Saturday, 24th of July, 2021 at the Esports Academy in Haatso, Accra. There were four of Ghana’s top female FIFA21 players who competed with their male counterparts. The Quarter-Finals to Grand Finale will be played on 31st of July, 2021 at the same venue.

Commenting on the 2021 edition of MTN Conquest, the Chief Marketing Officer for MTN Ghana, Mr. Noel Kojo- Ganson indicated that the digital era is changing the way sports is played and e-sports and video gaming have become the niche for persons who do not have the capabilities to engage in physical sports activities but would love to have fun, de-stress or for commercial gains.

He said, “As MTN works to ensure that everyone enjoys the benefits of a modern connected life, we believe that Games play an important role in the ecosystem of human development as it encourages interaction, learning and discipline. Even as we use digital tools to engage in business, educate ourselves and undertake financial intermediation, we need to also make time to play games have fun whilst enhancing our skills and lives. MTN Cconquest has been launched to keep our youth engaged in e-sports as an alternate means for entertainment and also earn some income”, he added.

MTN Conquest 2021 will be streamed on the social media handles of MTN Ghana. There are prizes for the audience who will follow, engage and watch the live streaming.

The maiden edition of MTN Conquest was held in Accra and Kumasi in 2019 with a pot prize of Ghs24,000, the biggest ever in the e-sports tournaments in Ghana. There were over 760 players who competed in FIFA19 and Mortal Kombat games with over 500 additional audiences at the venues. It was streamed for the Facebook and YouTube audience of MTN Ghana and Conquest.

Globally, Videos Games have become a daily lifestyle of many people of different demography. They spend a lot of time playing with their families and friends in friendly games and tournaments. This experience was pumped up during the peak of the COVID- 19 pandemic. According to industry reports, the video gaming industry is bigger than the movies, music and streaming industries combined, globally. An amount of $69.85 was spent on video games in Ghana as Ecommerce Spend by Category in 2020 according to Digital 2021 Ghana Report by WeAreSocial and HootSuite. It is a 40% growth from the previous year.

MTN Conquest is organized by PopOut in partnership with Esports Association of Ghana, Esports Academy and Invent.

Visit MTN Game+ http://game.mtn.com.gh to access trending action, racing, strategy, puzzle, arcade and sports games at your convenience.