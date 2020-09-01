Volleyball’s world governing body the FIVB announced the detailed schedule for its Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2021 here on Monday.

The 2021 VNL, which is set to start on May 11 for the women and May 14 for the men, will be the third edition of the event.

A total of 16 teams for each gender will compete in several cities around the world, including Jiangmen in south China’s Guangdong province.

Over the tournament’s first five weeks, the teams will meet in four-team pools to determine the top six that will then compete for top honors.

China and Italy will respectively hold the Women’s and Men’s final round, which will be played from June 23 to 27 at venues that are yet to be confirmed.