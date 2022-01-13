2021 Ghana Police Recruitment: Training begins Friday

The Ghana Police Service, will on Friday commence its 2021 Recruitment Training for successful applicants.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said all successful applicants were to report at the various training schools across the country as indicated in their appointment letters.

It said those who failed the medical examination had been informed and a medical team had been assigned to support and advise them.

The statement urged the public to be cautious of fraudsters who were circulating false information to defraud innocent applicants.

It said anyone who had been approached by fraudsters should report to the nearest Police Station for assistance.

The statement wished all successful applicants the best in their training.