2021 GHANA RISING STAR AWARDS: Rino TheSinger Grabs Three Nominations

Highly rated and fast rising musical artiste Gilbert Agyekum Boateng known in the showbiz arena as Rino TheSinger has grabbed three nominations in the 2021 edition of the Ghana Rising Star Awards.

Rino has been nominated under three categories namely; Discovery of the year, Musical Artiste of the year and Music writer of the year.

Rino in an interview disclosed that renowned Hi-life Music Kojo Antwi and Ofori Amponsah are his mentors in music.

Rino started music journey in 2017 but the impact he has made is like doing music a decade ago.

According to him he see music as part of him since he was very little.

“I have written numerous songs since when I was in Junior High School through to Senior High School. I was the entertainment prefect in High School known for my musical talent and entertainment lifestyle”.

Biography:

Rino TheSinger(Born: Gilbert Agyekum Boateng) is a Ghanaian Singer, Songwriter & Performer. His soft voice blends magically on piano’s and has excellent song writing skills. He is a graduate from the University of Professional Studies, Accra-Ghana with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. His talent for music started at a very tender age and started writing his own songs during his Junior High School days. He sings mainly in English and in Twi(Ghanaian Local Language). His signature tune “Odo Ntoma” is one of the most popular songs in Greater Accra which earn him multiple streams and downloads. As he worked with multiple producers and sound engineers, he has technical knowledge in music that always made his records stands out. Rino, has other hits including “Go Down, Go Low” and has made Renditions/Covers of both local and international artists geared towards promoting his unique voice. He has recorded the following covers to his credit; “Believe by Cher”, “Your Song by Elton John”, “I wanna know what love is by Foreigner” and “Dadie Anoma by Kojo Antwi (a Ghanaian legend)” His music can be found in almost all online music stores including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.