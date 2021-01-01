Bishop Dr. Yaw Owusu Ansah, Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International on the eve of the New Year advised Ghanaians to give God centre stage in their lives to mold them as He pleases.

“We are nothing, but clay and God is the potter. No clay can create any pottery on its own without the potter’s input. In 2021, if you allow God to be your potter, He will remold every aspect of your life to fit perfectly into His perfect will,” he said.

Preaching the December 31 Watchnight Service Message which was to bid goodbye to 2020 and usher 2021; Bishop Ansah supported the message with quotation from Isaiah 64:8 saying: “Yet, O LORD, You are our Father; We are the clay, and You our Potter, And we all are the work of Your hand.”

Bishop Ansah, who is also the Accra West Regional Overseer assured the congregation that they would be successful in 2021 because they served an unchanging God.

“Bible says God changeth not, as such, what He did for people in times past, He can and will surely do same for you. He will meet your every present need because He is the God of the ‘Now’. Make Him your potter and He will sharpen and refine your life,” he added.

Again, he said if citizens made God their Father, He would in turn become their Leader, Provider, and Protector and lead them to the right places and people.