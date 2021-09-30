2021 National Wrestling competition set for Saturday in Accra

The Ghana Wrestling Association (GWA) is set to organise the 2021 National Traditional Wrestling competition on Saturday, October 2, at the Sabon Zongo, in Accra, to select wrestlers for the 2021 ECOWAS Games to be staged in Senegal in November.

The national event would draw participation from 120 wrestlers from the Volta, Ashanti, Greater Accra, Northern, and Upper West Regions.

The athletes would compete in five weight categories in below 66kg, 66-76kg, 76-86kg, and above 100kg where the finalists would be selected to represent Ghana at the ECOWAS Games.

Mr. Norbert Amefu, the President of the Ghana Wrestling Association told the GNA Sports that, medals, certificates and cash prizes would be awarded to the winners and urged the athletes to put in their best efforts in the national event.

He believed the competition would offer the athletes the opportunity to showcase their talents ahead of the ECOWAS games.