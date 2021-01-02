His presence drives away boredom, softens sorrow and pain, replacing them quickly with joy, fun and laughter anytime he storms the Tema SOS Children’s Village.

Yuletide seasons and Easter festivities are momentous occasions on his calendar, he causes stir with his appearance and then the entire village goes agog with merry, happiness and enjoyment amid great entertainment and fun.

Mr. Isaac Tetteh, the Managing Director of T.T Brothers Limited popularly known as ‘Uncle T’ rekindles that love he has for the underprivileged children by not just throwing a big feast to put smiles on their faces but equally lavished gifts upon them.

This benevolent ritual which began the past seventeen (17) years ago twice yearly in succession with the unflinching support of his partners abroad was once again renewed on the New Year Day with a lot of surprises for the kids, their parents and guardians, guests alike who trooped the village to make merry.

‘Everlasting joy’ was in the air, varieties of delicious finger-licking dishes served with chilled assorted beverages were in abundance amid quality music for the dancing feet of each and every one present.

The kids were also treated to entertainment galore and above all there was a dancing competition for the kids where the best dancers were awarded with a variety of gifts.

Aside from the great feast, ‘Uncle ‘T’ also presented 30 bags of rice, 36 crates of soft drinks and 6 cartons of cooking oils to the Village for the upkeep of the children.

The items were presented by Mad. Barbara Ankobiah, the General Manager of TT Brothers Limited to Eva Paddie, Mothers Representative on behalf of the entire SOS Village.

“We cannot begin the year without having to come to you, visit you and see how you are doing and then give you a little present for your holidays.

So here we are today in God’s name. We brought you a few bags of rice, cooking oil and some drinks for you to have a little party while we are gone. And we pray that by God’s grace next year we’ll still be here to be part and parcel of you”. Mad. Ankobiah hinted prior to the presentation of the items.

Meanwhile, Shadrack Oko Tetteh, the son of Mr. Isaac Tetteh (‘Uncle T’) who spoke on behalf of his father in an interview said it was more crucial for T.T Brothers Limited to reach out to the SOS Children’s Village at this time knowing very well about the wanton devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 which was a huge blow to every one of which the underprivileged kids can be said to be the hardest hit.

“It’s of the fact that we’ve been through difficult times in the past, more lives have been lost and we feel like it is more necessary now that we give back to the less fortunate because the pandemic especially has left people in worse situations than they were in 2019 . So it’s necessary more than ever that’s why we’ve come back”.

