2021 Odwira Beach Soccer Cup Comes off this October

In what is anticipated to be a spectacular novelty, this year’s Akuapem Odwira Festival will be spiced up with the maiden Beach Soccer Odwira Cup.

The tournament will be held at the imposing ASENEMA WATERFALLS in the Okere District with several side attractions that the organisers hope will create a positive lasting impression on locals and visitors alike.

Twenty (20) teams from twenty towns in Okuapeman are going to compete for honours in the unconventional beach soccer competition

The 2021 Odwira Beach Soccer Cup is a collaboration between the Okere District Assembly, Odwira Planning Committee and Beach Soccer Ghana following the initiative of the Okere Chief Executive Daniel Kenneth.

The first-ever to be held away from a beach but rather inland in Ghana, the tournament will kick off on Thursday, 14th October at a purpose-built Beach Soccer arena up in the mountains.

The grand finale on Saturday, 16th October, 2021 is expected to attract a cross section of state dignitaries, media personalities and high Royalty.

The beach soccer event will bring the Asenema Waterfalls to life in combo with a massive entertainment package to liven up the Odwira weekend.

Excitement is guaranteed during this unique and innovative event.

