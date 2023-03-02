2021 security services recruitment generates over GH¢35 million – Minister

The total amount of money accrued during the 2021 recruitment exercise into the security services was more than GH¢35 million, the Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has said.

Mr Dery said Thursday on the floor of Parliament when he responded to a question from Mr Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa East.

Mr Paitoo asked how much money was accrued during the recruitment exercise in the security services namely: Ghana Police; Immigration; Prisons and Fire Service during the 2021 application.

Mr Dery, also MP for Nandom, told Parliament that while the Ghana Police Service accrued GH¢ 2.5 million; Ghana National Fire Service GH¢6.5 million, and Ghana Immigration Service GH¢13.8 million.

“Mr Speaker, the Ghana Police Service also accrued GH¢12.07 million.

“This represents GH¢35,066,066.50 as the total amount of money being accrued during the 2021 recruitment exercise,” he said.

Mr Paitoo further asked how much was charged per applicant.

“Mr Speaker, the Police charged GH¢100 per applicant and they received 120, 740 applicants,” Mr Dery said.
He told the House the Ministry did not receive any money from the Services.

