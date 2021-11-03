2021 transport sector review conference opens in Kumasi

Key actors within the transport sector ministries and its agencies have converged in Kumasi for the 2021 transport sector review conference.

The participants drawn from the Ministries of Roads, Transport and Railway Development as well as agencies under the three ministries are to review activities of the various ministries as part of efforts to integrate policies and programmes in the transport sector.

The three-day conference is on the theme, “Consolidating the Gains of the Transport Sector through Effective Integration.”

Among some of the issues to be discussed during the conference are integrating academia and transport sector industry, intermodal development of transport infrastructure, and integrating transport sector infrastructure with trade and social services.

The three sector ministries took turns to outline their programmes, policies and projects being undertaken to improve transport infrastructure to stimulate economic growth.

image.png

They all underlined the need for the integration of their activities to consolidate the gains in the sector while developing effective strategies to maximize the impact of isolated developments in the sector and its relevant agencies for the benefit of the country.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, in his welcome address, said one challenge that had been identified in government, which needed serious attention was the issue of collaboration between sectors at the national level.

He said lack of collaboration impeded proper coordination of activities, thereby seriously affecting implementation at the regional and district levels.

“It is against this background that I commend the planning committee for identifying that the discussion around integration is a necessity to steer the transport sector from individual development to integrated development to maximize the impact of investments in the transport infrastructure,” he noted.

He said it was heartwarming to see the leadership of all transport sector ministries, agencies, development partners and selected key stakeholders gathered to work together for the way forward.

image.png

Dr Kodjo Mensah-Abrampa, Director General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) who delivered the keynote address, said the development of transport infrastructure was recognised as a critical factor for the development of a country.

He said it remained crucial in the industrialization agenda of the government and the connecting nerve for the job creation agenda.

“Estimates show that in many developed economies, transportation accounts for between six and 12 per cent Gross Domestic Products (GDP) while logistics can account for between six and 25 per cent of GDP,” he stated.

Building the transportation infrastructure today, according to him, may be considered as constructing networks for physical accessibility but for the future generation of Ghanaians, the country would be establishing arteries for development.

Dr Mensah-Abrampa also observed that transport infrastructure apart from improving accessibility also brought along trade and investment opportunities to unconnected areas of the country.