20213: Forgive one another for peace

Rev Frederick Yaw Abuaku, Minister in Charge of the Wesley Society, Ajumako Baa Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, has urged citizens to be forgiving and tolerant of one another to engender peace, unity and development.

He said it was self-destructive for the future of any society if people harboured bitterness and anger in their hearts against their neighbours.

“Let go of every grudge and petty squabbles and be quick to forgive. Let us forgive our friends, families and even the church in whatever way they may have wronged us.

“God forgives us unconditionally, so we should forgive those who sin against us too. If we don’t forgive, the Lord will also not forgive us,” he said.

Rev Abuaku was delivering his December 31st watch night sermon in a filled auditorium at Ajumako Baa in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam of the Central Region.

He admonished citizens to turn away from their sinful ways in order to see the face of God, adding that God was ever ready to forgive regardless of the gravity of the sin committed.

“If we seek God with all our hearts, we will find Him. We must serve God and God alone because nobody can serve two masters,” he exhorted .

Rev Abuaku further advised the people to approach their endeavours with a positive mindset to attain success.

“No one is perfect but we are all working towards perfection. And so do not focus on the challenges you encounter but look up to God and He will bless us with all we need,” he said.

Major Godwin Kumeto of Ajumako Baa branch of Salvation Army, similarly implored Christians to leave their past behind them as they entered into a new year.

“If you hold on to the past, including all the bad things people have done against you, you will lag behind in 2023.

“You need to have a forgiving heart so that the will of God for you will come to pass,” he added.