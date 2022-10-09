The new look 2022/2023 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League kicks off this weekend from Saturday, October 8 to Sunday, October 9, 2022 at various venues in the Northern and Southern Zones.

Four games will be played in the South as two debutants, Ridge City Football Club and Essiam Socrates engage in a live televised game at the Madina AstroTurf.

Hasaacas Ladies FC will also defend their southern zone title at the Sekondi Gyandu Park against Berry Ladies Football Club. Hasaacas Ladies have 11 new signings for the upcoming season following the exit of 8 players, and they would expert the new players to prove worthy subs.

Faith Ladies will travel to the Swedru Stadium to play Soccer Intellectuals.

On Saturday, Lady Strikers will meet Army Ladies, while Thunder Queens take on Police Ladies.

Ridge City will also clash with Essiam Socrates Ladies on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

In the Northern Zone, it is Pearlpia Ladies versus Prisons Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Tamale Super Ladies will welcome Ashtown Ladies FC, as Ampem Darkoa Ladies play Northern Ladies FC at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Supreme Ladies FC will host debutants Candy Soccer Academy on Saturday at the Bantama Astroturf Park, as Fabulous Ladies face Dreamz Ladies FC.