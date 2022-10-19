2022 /2023 MTN FA Cup Launched With Exciting Pairings At Preliminary Stage

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, has promised an exciting tournament this season.
Speaking at the launch of the 2022/2023 MTN FA Cup, he urged the teams to put up their best as they would be rewarded with products of the sponsors, he called on other companies to support the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
“This year, I can assure you given the preparations I have seen. We have a much better tournament coming up this year. Everything is poised for a wonderful season.” Wilson Arthur said at the preliminary stage draw.
“We are grateful to MTN. This is the last year of the sponsorship. I can see signs that they will continue. We are hoping that they will continue and we will attract more sponsors to join them” he expressed.
The ever present Die Hard Supporters Union were there to entertain guests, media and the club reps.
Clubs from divisions one and two leagues have been paired in the preliminary stage of the competition, which is expected to be played from Tuesday, November 1 to 10, 2022.
The winners will join the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs from the Round of 64 stage.
The Round of 64 will be played from December 20-29, 2022 before the Round of 32 which has also been scheduled for January 20-23, 2023.
The grand finale of this season’s FA Cup competition will be staged on June 17, 2023, at a venue to be decided by the Ghana Football Association.
The 2022/2023 season is the final year of MTN’s headline sponsorship deal.
The relationship which commenced in the 2010-11 season was re-started for three (3) seasons commencing from the 2020/21 season.
Glorious Accra Hearts of Oak are the defending Champions of the tournament after beating Bechem United in last season’s final.
FULL PRELIMINARY STAGE PAIRINGS:
Group A:
Inalewale Catholic Stars FC vs Samba Stars
Group B:
Kasalgu Arrow Heads FC vs Kumbung Binbiem FC
Steadfast FC vs Tamale Soccer Angels FC
Sheaga-A Real Town FC vs STK Stars
Group C:
Wa United FC vs Maana FC
Wa Suntaa SC vs Biyad 77 Stars FC
Group D:
Debibi United vs Techiman Eleven Wonders
Baffour Soccer Academy vs Yeji Mist
Unity FC vs Wa Power SC
Kasuna Nakana vs Sunyani Reformers
Bofoakwa Tano vs Young Apostles FC
Brong Ahafo United vs Techiman Liberty Youth
Berekum Arsenal FC vs Dumesua Delsanco FC
Wamanafo Mighty Royals vs Nkoranza Warriors SC
Group E:
PAC Academy vs Asokwa Deportivo FC
Future Stars FC vs Asekem FC
Benab FC vs New Edubiase FC
Nations FC vs Pacific Heroes FC
Soccer 4 Souls vs Kumawuman United FC
PRO Players Football Academy vs Jamera Soccer Profs
Group F:
Fijai Soccer Academy vs Basake Holy Stars FC
Nzema Kotoko FC vs Tarkwa Barcelona FC
Villa Afrique FC vs Ajoafuaman FC
Sefwi All Stars vs KKD Stars
Betenase United vs Skyy FC
Group G:
Venomous Vipers vs Elmina Sharks
Cheetah FC vs Swedru All Blacks
WAFA vs All Royals
Kenpong Academy FC vs GAP Soccer Academy
Mysterious Dwarfs vs Soccer Intellectuals
Group H:
Vision FC vs Best XI FC
Tudu Mighty Jets vs Accra Athletic FC
Na God FC vs Prampram Uncle T United FC
Golden Kicks FC vs Tema Youth FC
Liberty Professionals vs FC Nania
Validus FC vs MSK Zilina FC
Attram De Visser SC vs A5 Rences FC
Group I:
Krystal Palace Academy vs Real Kpong United FC
Koforidua Semper Fi FC vs Susubiribi SC
Kotoku Rush SC vs Okwawu United