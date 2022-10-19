2022 /2023 MTN FA Cup Launched With Exciting Pairings At Preliminary Stage

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, has promised an exciting tournament this season.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022/2023 MTN FA Cup, he urged the teams to put up their best as they would be rewarded with products of the sponsors, he called on other companies to support the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“This year, I can assure you given the preparations I have seen. We have a much better tournament coming up this year. Everything is poised for a wonderful season.” Wilson Arthur said at the preliminary stage draw.

“We are grateful to MTN. This is the last year of the sponsorship. I can see signs that they will continue. We are hoping that they will continue and we will attract more sponsors to join them” he expressed.

The ever present Die Hard Supporters Union were there to entertain guests, media and the club reps.

Clubs from divisions one and two leagues have been paired in the preliminary stage of the competition, which is expected to be played from Tuesday, November 1 to 10, 2022.

The winners will join the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs from the Round of 64 stage.

The Round of 64 will be played from December 20-29, 2022 before the Round of 32 which has also been scheduled for January 20-23, 2023.

The grand finale of this season’s FA Cup competition will be staged on June 17, 2023, at a venue to be decided by the Ghana Football Association.

The 2022/2023 season is the final year of MTN’s headline sponsorship deal.

The relationship which commenced in the 2010-11 season was re-started for three (3) seasons commencing from the 2020/21 season.

Glorious Accra Hearts of Oak are the defending Champions of the tournament after beating Bechem United in last season’s final.

FULL PRELIMINARY STAGE PAIRINGS:

Group A:

Inalewale Catholic Stars FC vs Samba Stars

Group B:

Kasalgu Arrow Heads FC vs Kumbung Binbiem FC

Steadfast FC vs Tamale Soccer Angels FC

Sheaga-A Real Town FC vs STK Stars

Group C:

Wa United FC vs Maana FC

Wa Suntaa SC vs Biyad 77 Stars FC

Group D:

Debibi United vs Techiman Eleven Wonders

Baffour Soccer Academy vs Yeji Mist

Unity FC vs Wa Power SC

Kasuna Nakana vs Sunyani Reformers

Bofoakwa Tano vs Young Apostles FC

Brong Ahafo United vs Techiman Liberty Youth

Berekum Arsenal FC vs Dumesua Delsanco FC

Wamanafo Mighty Royals vs Nkoranza Warriors SC

Group E:

PAC Academy vs Asokwa Deportivo FC

Future Stars FC vs Asekem FC

Benab FC vs New Edubiase FC

Nations FC vs Pacific Heroes FC

Soccer 4 Souls vs Kumawuman United FC

PRO Players Football Academy vs Jamera Soccer Profs

Group F:

Fijai Soccer Academy vs Basake Holy Stars FC

Nzema Kotoko FC vs Tarkwa Barcelona FC

Villa Afrique FC vs Ajoafuaman FC

Sefwi All Stars vs KKD Stars

Betenase United vs Skyy FC

Group G:

Venomous Vipers vs Elmina Sharks

Cheetah FC vs Swedru All Blacks

WAFA vs All Royals

Kenpong Academy FC vs GAP Soccer Academy

Mysterious Dwarfs vs Soccer Intellectuals

Group H:

Vision FC vs Best XI FC

Tudu Mighty Jets vs Accra Athletic FC

Na God FC vs Prampram Uncle T United FC

Golden Kicks FC vs Tema Youth FC

Liberty Professionals vs FC Nania

Validus FC vs MSK Zilina FC

Attram De Visser SC vs A5 Rences FC

Group I:

Krystal Palace Academy vs Real Kpong United FC

Koforidua Semper Fi FC vs Susubiribi SC

Kotoku Rush SC vs Okwawu United