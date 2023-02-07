2022/23 MTN FACup: Aduana FC hosts Asante Kotoko In R16 Draw

Aduana FC will host Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the R16 of 2022/23 MTN FACup.

The draw which was held today, Tuesday February 7th at the Ghana Football Association saw some interesting pairing.

In the Northern Sector, King Faisal will face Steadfast FC, Nsoatreman will meet Debibi Utd, while Aduana FC take on Asante Kotoko. Rejuvenated Real Tamale United will play FC Samartex.

For the Southern Sector draw, Dreams FC will line up against Liberty Professionals, Legon Cities face Volta Rangers, while Cape Coast Dwarfs play Kotoku Royals. Heart of Lions will host Skyy FC at Kpando.

Executive Committee of the GFA member, Nana Sarfo Oduro told the media, clubs who have qualified will be paid in advance to enable them travel to honour their games.

He noted that the matches will be played on Friday 24 to Sunday 26 February.

He urged football fans to be at the centers to cheer the players.

The FA Cup is sponsored by MTN Ghana.