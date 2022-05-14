2022 Aboakyer Festival: Dreamland Sports Plus Thank Sponsors And Participants

Dreamland Sports Plus Thank Sponsors And Participants Of 2022 Aboakyer Festival Sports Events

CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams has expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to all sponsors and participants of the exciting and interesting 2022 Aboakyer Festival Sports Program.

Olla Williams who is also Director of One on One Foundation as well as Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee said the companies deserve to be honored because without them the event would not be attractive and amazing.

He said a company like Cave & Gardens have been with Dreamland Sports Plus for a long time and he commended Rajan Singh Sales and Marketing Manager- for his commitment to support sports and leisure activities.

He also thanked Mad. Salomey who has been supportive to the promotions.

According to Emmanuel Olla Williams, there are many programs coming up as we enter the festive season with the people of the Ga state coming to celebrate Homowo, while the people of Ada also celebrate the Asafotu festival.

He appealed to other companies to show their presence and what they can offer Ghanaians during their festivals.

He commended the Ghana Police at Winneba for the marvelous security they provided during the festivities as well as the royals who often represented the chief, Nenyi Ghartey VII and made sure everything was up to scratch.

The 2022 Aboakyer Festival Sports program benefited from the benevolence of 8pm, Afri Bull Coca-Cola, Fortune Rice Frytol, Jamaa Laundry Soap and Betika.